$2.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post sales of $2.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $4.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $16.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $23.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.05.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $150.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 283.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.11. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,000 shares of company stock worth $21,428,900 over the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.