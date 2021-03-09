200,742 Shares in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.05% of Sogou at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Sogou in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at $978,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sogou during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sogou in the third quarter worth about $1,022,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

SOGO stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. Sogou Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.08, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter. Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. On average, analysts predict that Sogou Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

