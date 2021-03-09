$208.02 Million in Sales Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to post $208.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.83 million and the lowest is $202.20 million. CURO Group reported sales of $280.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $903.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $860.00 million to $947.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $202.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.20 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:CURO opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $632.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

In related news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $31,550,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $94,330.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,072,681 shares of company stock worth $32,277,305. 51.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

