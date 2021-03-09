$217.02 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to announce sales of $217.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.10 million and the lowest is $216.76 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $297.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $744.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.23 million to $744.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $957.15 million, with estimates ranging from $867.09 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $86.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

