21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Up 10%

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.01 and last traded at $33.85. Approximately 2,973,487 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,576,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

VNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

