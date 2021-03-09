2,200,000 Shares in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,278,000. Scientific Games accounts for 2.0% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ING Groep NV owned 2.31% of Scientific Games at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Scientific Games by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Scientific Games by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Scientific Games by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $46.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

