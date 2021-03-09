22,064 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Acquired by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,064 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000. Splunk accounts for approximately 1.8% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,593 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Splunk by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Splunk by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Splunk by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,440 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Splunk by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.04.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $87,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

