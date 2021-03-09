22,300 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Purchased by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,000. Insulet comprises 2.8% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.79.

PODD stock traded down $12.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,735. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 543.56 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $298.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

