2,239,803 Shares in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Acquired by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,239,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,000. VistaGen Therapeutics accounts for about 2.0% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.62% of VistaGen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Maxim Group upped their price target on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. VistaGen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

VTGN stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

