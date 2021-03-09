$229.41 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report sales of $229.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.14 million. The Simply Good Foods reported sales of $227.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $919.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $905.00 million to $926.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $980.43 million, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $991.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

SMPL opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $32.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

