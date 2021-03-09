235,000 Shares in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Bought by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,000. CIT Group accounts for 4.0% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.24% of CIT Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,517,000 after buying an additional 590,682 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 689.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,975,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,719,000 after buying an additional 3,471,808 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,410,000 after buying an additional 297,870 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,992,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1,323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 792,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 736,572 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIT. UBS Group downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.15.

Shares of CIT opened at $47.93 on Monday. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $49.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other CIT Group news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock worth $758,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

