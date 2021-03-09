24,100 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Acquired by Allegiant Private Advisors LLC

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In other NeoGenomics news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $749,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,291,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,396.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,200 shares of company stock worth $4,079,012. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.39. 6,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,785. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,441.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEO. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.