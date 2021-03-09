241,000 Shares in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Acquired by Frazier Management LLC

Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 241,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Frazier Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Galera Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 114,325 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 4,795.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 500,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $5,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,459,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,016,442.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRTX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,774. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.89. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer.

