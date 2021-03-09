24,863 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Hologic by 776.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.59.

Hologic stock opened at $72.35 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

