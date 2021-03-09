$25.80 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to post $25.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.60 million to $27.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $27.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $101.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.30 million to $102.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $104.40 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $104.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $565.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.