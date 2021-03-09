$25.80 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce sales of $25.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the lowest is $24.60 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $27.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $101.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.30 million to $102.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $104.40 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $104.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

BMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $565.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

