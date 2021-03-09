26,811 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. PVH comprises about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PVH by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on PVH in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

PVH stock opened at $104.39 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.45.

In other PVH news, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $945,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

