$28.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Wall Street analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will report sales of $28.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.98 billion and the lowest is $27.41 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $16.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $108.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.62 billion to $111.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $142.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.05 billion to $147.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $883,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,041.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,803,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $226.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

