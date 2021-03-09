280,000 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,842,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

CTVA stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

