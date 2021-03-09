$295.34 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will post sales of $295.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.34 million and the highest is $297.00 million. Wix.com posted sales of $215.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.35.

WIX opened at $279.76 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 1,532,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

