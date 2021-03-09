$3.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce $3.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $123.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 83,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fiserv by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 695,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 227,618 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Fiserv by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

