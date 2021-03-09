$3.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post $3.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $16.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.36 billion to $17.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.38 billion to $18.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $120.37 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $123.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

