$311.54 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to post $311.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $347.93 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $223.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $100,649,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,312,000 after buying an additional 173,401 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,636,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.