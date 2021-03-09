31,689 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $56.78 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

