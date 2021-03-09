$322.84 Million in Sales Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to announce sales of $322.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.11 million to $335.50 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $307.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 21,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $429.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $471.01 and its 200-day moving average is $461.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $530.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

