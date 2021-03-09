$33.63 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce $33.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.82 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $135.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.85 million to $136.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $129.39 million, with estimates ranging from $124.41 million to $134.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

DLNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of DLNG opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $103.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

