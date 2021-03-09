$33.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will post sales of $33.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.25 billion and the highest is $37.14 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $35.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $138.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.14 billion to $149.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $140.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.97 billion to $155.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after buying an additional 1,115,564 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,010,000 after buying an additional 628,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,525,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $312,858,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,475,000 after acquiring an additional 96,061 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

