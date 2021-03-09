$34.16 Million in Sales Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to post sales of $34.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.08 million and the highest is $34.23 million. Celsius posted sales of $24.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year sales of $129.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.14 million to $129.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $171.17 million, with estimates ranging from $166.08 million to $176.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celsius.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CELH. Maxim Group cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Celsius by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.97 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

