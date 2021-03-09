$356.25 Million in Sales Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will report sales of $356.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.50 million and the highest is $366.90 million. South State reported sales of $172.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSB shares. Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,670 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,786 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter valued at $45,749,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,817,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

South State stock opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. South State has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.