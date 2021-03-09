3,627 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. ServiceNow comprises 1.6% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.69.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $485.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.88. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

