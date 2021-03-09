$37.99 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post $37.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $41.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $148.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $160.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $152.53 million, with estimates ranging from $140.38 million to $165.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTBK. Raymond James increased their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

In related news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 28.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2,078.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

