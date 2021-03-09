3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Up 13.7%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s stock price rose 13.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.01. Approximately 7,504,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 16,550,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

DDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair raised shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.09, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $308,160 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,545 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,861 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in 3D Systems by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in 3D Systems by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,343 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in 3D Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,836 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

