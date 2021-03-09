3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,075 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of 3M worth $65,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

NYSE:MMM opened at $180.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.37 and its 200-day moving average is $170.07. The company has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

