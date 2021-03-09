$4.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to post sales of $4.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.09 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $6.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $18.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.06 billion to $20.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.73 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $9,308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $34,429,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,633 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 731,838 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $12,469,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

