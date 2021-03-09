$4.71 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.65 billion and the highest is $4.78 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $20.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $20.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

SNX opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.57.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $126,413,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 960.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,835,000 after buying an additional 576,465 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 81.3% during the third quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,527,000 after buying an additional 568,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

