$40.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will announce sales of $40.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.59 billion and the highest is $40.49 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $39.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $160.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.21 billion to $161.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $168.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $164.46 billion to $170.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,298,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,229,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

