$400,000.00 in Sales Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will report sales of $400,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.74 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $7.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $833,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 93,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPTX opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $120.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.