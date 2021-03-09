400,000 Shares in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,308,000. ING Groep NV owned about 0.37% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

EMLC opened at $31.12 on Monday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $33.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.