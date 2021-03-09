$451.36 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will report sales of $451.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $451.11 million to $451.60 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $432.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $517.36 million, a PE ratio of -1,041.96 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

