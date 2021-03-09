4,601,374 Shares in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Acquired by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,601,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504,000. Spirit Airlines accounts for 4.9% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 4.71% of Spirit Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

SAVE opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.