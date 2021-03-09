$495.62 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report $495.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $497.00 million and the lowest is $494.24 million. Belden reported sales of $463.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

In related news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,907,000 after acquiring an additional 76,415 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,907,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after buying an additional 54,380 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,472,000 after buying an additional 566,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Belden by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,777,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 945,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,596,000 after buying an additional 48,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDC opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.97. Belden has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.