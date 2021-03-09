$5.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report $5.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.43 billion and the highest is $5.74 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $23.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.65 billion to $23.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.97 billion to $28.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 78.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 15.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 80,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 157,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,420,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 15.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $220.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $430.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $226.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

