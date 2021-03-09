50,000 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Acquired by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Qorvo by 1,206.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after buying an additional 188,123 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after buying an additional 55,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $171.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.27 and a 200-day moving average of $151.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.41.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.