$527.96 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to announce sales of $527.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $522.00 million to $532.00 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $426.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 12th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after acquiring an additional 810,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTO opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

