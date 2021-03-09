54,460 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Acquired by Allegiant Private Advisors LLC

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $68.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.