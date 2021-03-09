550,000 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Purchased by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 550,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $8,674,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned 0.09% of American Airlines Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

