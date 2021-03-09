56,842 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Allegiant Private Advisors LLC

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.99.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.83. 278,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,314,942. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $154.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

