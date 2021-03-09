57,704 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Acquired by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,000. Guardant Health makes up approximately 3.6% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AtonRa Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Guardant Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GH. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

NASDAQ:GH traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.61. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $23,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,129,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,684,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 978,163 shares of company stock worth $156,121,365. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

