59,732 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Allegiant Private Advisors LLC

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 182,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 18,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 322,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,006 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 106,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,302,510. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

