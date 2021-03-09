5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.01

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.01 and last traded at C$4.70, with a volume of 415050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNP. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$383.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.70.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

